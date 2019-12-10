Breaking News
Warrant: ESD2 employee uploaded child porn while on duty, victims as young as 2

Lin scores 15 to lift Bryant past Fordham 69-61

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Benson Lin had 15 points and four assists as Bryant defeated Fordham 69-61 on Tuesday to win its third straight.

Adam Grant had 12 points for Bryant (7-4), Michael Green III added 11 points and Patrick Harding grabbed 11 rebounds.

Antwon Portley had 15 points and four assists for the Rams (5-4) and Erten Gazi added 12 points.

Bryant takes on Dartmouth on the road next Saturday. Fordham plays Tennessee State at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories