Lightning look to start road trip on right foot vs. Rangers

Losing two of three games on a rare homestand means the Tampa Bay Lightning aren’t in the best of moods heading into another epic road trip. But at least the Lightning are in a better spot than the New York Rangers.

The Lightning will begin a three-game road trip Tuesday night when they visit the reeling Rangers.

Both teams were off Monday after absorbing losses in their most recent games. The Lightning fell to the Nashville Predators, 3-2, in overtime on Saturday. The Rangers continued a five-game homestand Sunday, when they were routed by the Boston Bruins, 7-4.

The loss to the Predators brought to an end the only three-game homestand the Lightning will enjoy in the first seven weeks of the season. Tampa Bay, which opened the season at home against the Florida Panthers before embarking on a six-game road trip, will visit a trio of New York-based teams — the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday and the New York Islanders on Friday — before heading to Sweden for the NHL’s “Global Series,” a pair of games against the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 8-9.

“This year so far has been tough, as far as the schedule and the grind,” Lightning center Steven Stamkos told reporters. “It sucks. It’s tough. But we know it’s coming.”

While the herky-jerky schedule may have played a role in the Lightning’s slow start — Tampa Bay is 5-3-2 with three losses by one goal and another by two goals — the Rangers are out of excuses for their early stumbles.

The loss to the Bruins was the sixth in the last seven games (1-5-1) for the Rangers, who have lost by three goals four times. New York’s seven points are tied for the second-fewest in the NHL, ahead of only the Metropolitan Division rival Devils.

Following Sunday’s loss — when the Bruins scored five unanswered goals spanning the second and third periods — head coach David Quinn criticized the Rangers’ effort and resiliency.

“I think part of being a professional athlete is handling adversity and understanding consistent battle level gives you a chance to have success,” Quinn told reporters. “And I think we have guys that don’t fully understand that. They think the game should be played a different way, and it should be a skill game. Skill certainly is a huge component of this game, but if you have no battle, I don’t care how skilled you are, you’re not going to be productive.”

Quinn said backup goalie Alexandar Georgiev will start Tuesday after taking the loss in relief of starter Henrik Lundqvist on Sunday. Lundqvist was pulled after giving up four goals in the second period but Georgiev, who allowed two goals in the third, was saddled with the defeat because the Bruins scored the fifth goal against him.

The Lightning’s number one goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy, will likely return to the net after backup Curtis McElhinney started and took the loss against the Predators. Vasilevskiy made his most recent appearance last Wednesday, when he earned the win after stopping 37 shots as Tampa Bay beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-2.

Georgiev is 0-0-1 in two career games against the Lightning. Vasilevskiy is 2-1-2 in five games against the Rangers.

–Field Level Media