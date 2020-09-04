Liberty-Mercury Preview

Perhaps no team in the WNBA is playing better basketball at the moment than the Phoenix Mercury.

They’ll look to extend their season-high winning streak to six games on Saturday night against the New York Liberty at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Even with superstar Brittney Griner (17.7 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game) away from the “Wubble,” Phoenix (11-7) has found its form when it seems to matter most. Skylar Diggins-Smith had 28 points and Diana Taurasi scored 27 while equaling a career high with eight made 3-pointers during Thursday’s 105-81 rout of Indiana.

The Mercury, who clinched a playoff berth in the process, shot 63.6 percent while scoring 35 points in the first quarter. They’ve averaged 92.4 points during their longest winning run since an eight-gamer from June 2018.

“It’s coming together,” Diggins-Smith told the Arizona Republic. “I don’t really have an explanation for it. It’s by any means necessary. We’re going to try to do what we need to do on defense so we can get what we want to get on offense.”

Diggins-Smith (17.2 points per game) seems to have found a rhythm during her first season in Phoenix. The long-time WNBA fan favorite has averaged 24.3 points while shooting 45.2 percent over the last four contests. Taurasi (19.7 ppg), meanwhile, has averaged 27.3 points in the last three games.

Taurasi had 18 with nine assists as the Mercury shot 48.5 percent during a 86-67 win over New York on Aug. 2. Phoenix led 25-12 after one quarter in that contest and also scored 34 fourth-quarter points to blow things open.

The Liberty (2-15) sit last in the WNBA standings, and dropped their third in a row – 62-56 versus Atlanta on Thursday. In one of the uglier games inside the 2020 “Wubble,” Atlanta prevailed while shooting just 32.1 percent. Unfortunately for New York, it made a dismal 26 percent (19 of 73) of its shots and also committed 16 turnovers during the club’s lowest-scoring game of the season.

Kia Nurse (11.7 ppg) and Leaonna Odom each had 12 points and were the only Liberty players in double figures.

“I think this was one of the best defensive showings we’ve had by far, unfortunately we lost because we just couldn’t score ourselves,” Odom said as posted on the Liberty’s official Twitter page. “Sometimes the ball just bounces that way.”

Nurse scored 17 and hit three 3-pointers during that loss to Phoenix earlier this season.