Liberty beats Rice 71-59; best start in program history

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP)Kyle Rode and Myo Baxter-Bell scored 14 points each, Scottie James had a double-double and Liberty won its seventh straight game to open the season – its best start in program history – beating Rice 71-59 in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Saturday.

James scored 13 points with 12 rebounds and Darius McGhee added 12 points. The double-double was the second for James this season and 23rd of his career.

Robert Martin had 19 points for the Owls (5-3).

