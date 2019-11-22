Levante beats Mallorca 2-1 in Spanish league

MADRID (AP)Levante defeated Mallorca 2-1 for its third win in four Spanish league matches on Friday.

Roger Marti put Levante ahead in the 52nd minute and Ruben Rochina scored the winner with a long-shot in the 73rd after Mallorca equalized through Dani Rodriguez in the 65th.

Levante was coming off a loss at Athletic Bilbao but had won two games in a row, against league leader Barcelona and at fifth-place Real Sociedad.

It was the second loss in three matches for 16th-placed Mallorca, which is yet to win points in six away matches this season.

Barcelona play at Leganes on Saturday, while second-place Real Madrid hosts Real Sociedad.

