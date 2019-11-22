Levante beats Mallorca 2-1 in Spanish league

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MADRID (AP)Levante defeated Mallorca 2-1 for its third win in four Spanish league matches on Friday.

Roger Marti put Levante ahead in the 52nd minute and Ruben Rochina scored the winner with a long-shot in the 73rd after Mallorca equalized through Dani Rodriguez in the 65th.

Levante was coming off a loss at Athletic Bilbao but had won two games in a row, against league leader Barcelona and at fifth-place Real Sociedad.

It was the second loss in three matches for 16th-placed Mallorca, which is yet to win points in six away matches this season.

Barcelona play at Leganes on Saturday, while second-place Real Madrid hosts Real Sociedad.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories