LETU Men and Women Basketball make historic run to ASC Tournament

On Thursday, both the men and women from Letourneau will tip off their conference tournament runs.

For the guys, they will have to travel 9 hours across the state, to Alpine, Texas for their tourney shot.

But the drive time will be worth it, after the Jackets overcame many obstacles to get to this point

“A year that we’ve lost, out of our 13 losses, 8 games by three points or less and we lost at the buzzer three times, so, to show the perseverance and the fortitude together toward our goal accomplished of getting to the conference tournament meant a lot to us,” said men’s head coach Dan Miller.

“We don’t have one guy who is like. the guy. you know, we have a number of dudes who can step up at any given moment,” said senior guard C.J. Edwards.

The ladies will have a shorter trip, getting to stay in East Texas and only having to travel to UT Tyler.

But this has been a long-time coming for a rebuilding program.

“It’s just a big thing for all of us anyway, it’s only the third time ever this program has made it into the conference tournament. So there is some excitement here that hasn’t been here in a while,” said women’s head coach Leslie Reinecker.

And both teams have been motivating each other up to this historic point.

“Coach always says the women took care of their business now it’s time to take care of our business so i just think as a program we influence each other with our success,” said Edwards.

Their respective tournaments may be separated by the entire state of Texas, but their bond, has lead them this far.