LeTourneau’s record setter, Nate West puts on historic senior day show

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – it may be a little more than a coincidence.

Monday, the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi’s lives were celebrated in Los Angeles.

This past weekend LeTourneau senior guard Nate West, who had previously expressed just how hurt he was when he learned of his passing, put on his own mamba-like performance.

Two days after dropping a career high 47 points on Louisiana College, Nate West was beyond unstoppable, on his senior day.

In part, because his fellow Yellow Jackets told him that’s what they would need for them to take down visiting Belhaven.

“My teammates said, the way they described it, they said if you pass it to us, we passing it right back. So I just knew that I was going to have to score a lot of points for us to win, and to get the the 20-win point,” said West.

West poured in 67, shattering the American Southwest Conference single game scoring record, while also making 21 field goals, also the most in league history, including 12 three-pointers which tied the ASC’s top mark.

Monday, West was named the league’s East Division player of the week for the seventh time this season, and for the 15th time in his career.

“Once he gets ignited, Nate just gets on a roll. And I could see it Saturday. After he hit his second three, he just had that look in his eye. And it was gonna be a special night. And he was able to get his shot off even when they were double teaming him,” said LeTourneau head coach Dan Miller.

Re-writing the record books have been nothing new for the pre-season all-american this season, which West is turning into one of legendary status at any level.

It makes Miller reflect on his four years at LeTourneau after he recruited him out of the Houston area.

And just as enjoyable for West, was that Saturday’s 114-98 victory over the blazers marked the 100th win for Miller. It also gave the Jackets a 20-win season for the third time in the last four years.

20-5 LeTourneau heads to Alpine for the ASC tournament as the number two seed from the east division. The Jackets look to reach the NCAA Division three national tournament for the second time in the last three years.

LeTourneau faces Mary Hardin-Baylor in the ASC quarterfinals at 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

Watch the video to see the story.