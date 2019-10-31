LeTourneau’s Alexis Segura finds time for 3 sports while earning a master’s degree

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — If you find your passion, attack it, with everything you have, and in the case of LeTourneau’s Alexis Segura, don’t be held down by just one.

“Cross country and soccer are a big love of my life, so if I was able to continue it in college that would be great so I was willing to do anything to do that,” said Segura.

That’s exactly what she’s done, Segura, who is also working on her master’s degree at LeTourneau, hops back and forth during the fall, competing in both sports, as well as running track in the spring, and excelling.

“She’s working year-round giving 100% year-round so that’s amazing to see and a lot of energy and a lot of fun,” said LeTourneau cross country coach Mesa Allison.

“What makes her so special to me, is her work ethic, she’s probably the hardest working player I’ve ever coached,” said head women’s soccer coach John Antonisse.

There are some days she has three full workouts and others where she drives from a cross country meet, straight to her next soccer match.

“So yeah, days like that can be a little, a little rough,” said Segura. “But you know once again you get used to it you talk to coaches, you make it work.”

She’s made it more than work, she’s the defending conference cross country runner, and by far, has the best endurance on the soccer field.

“She really enjoys, I think, just working hard and seeing how good can she be and that’s what makes her do well in anything that she does,” said Allison.

And while her time at LeTourneau isn’t over, according to her coaches, she has already cemented herself in Yellowjacket history.

“She’s destined to be a hall of famer in our athletic hall of fame, she is unbelievable,” said Antonisse. “She is really great at everything she does and like I said, she is the hardest working kid we have.”



“You can do anything you put your mind to, it just takes some determination and grit but as long as you work hard for it and you want it you can do whatever you want to do,” said Segura.



And when the fall sports are finished, it’ll be time for Segura, to get ready for track.