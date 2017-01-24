LeTourneau starts up men’s & women’s track & field

(From LeTourneau Athletics Department)

Longview, Texas – LeTourneau University announced today that it is adding a new athletic program to its 13 NCAA sports, and announced the hiring of two new coaches.

Track & field will begin January 2018, which will bring the number to 15 sports that LETU will compete in at the NCAA Division III level in the American Southwest Conference.

Don Hood, who is a familiar name in Texas track & field, has been named the head men’s and women’s YellowJacket track & field coach at LETU.

Ashley Tiernan was named head volleyball coach.

“We appreciate LETU President, Dr. Dale Lunsford, and the Board of Trustees for the unique opportunity to add men’s and women’s track & field,” said LETU Athletic Director Terri Deike. “The last sports added to the LETU athletic department were men’s and women’s cross country in 2009. We are excited to have track & field student-athletes arrive on campus next fall to begin training for the competitive season beginning in January 2018.

“We are very blessed to have Don Hood, a well-known Texas track & field coach, agree to head the new program. Don brings a wealth of knowledge after coaching at the high school level as well as four NCAA institutions. Don’s expertise will be invaluable in establishing a successful indoor and outdoor men’s and women’s track & field program. He has a proven record of teaching skills and helping student-athletes achieve success. Don’s character and integrity will make him a wonderful addition to the athletic department staff.”

Hood joins LeTourneau after serving as the girl’s athletic coordinator and head boys and girls track and cross-country coach at Brownwood High School since 2009. Hood’s track and cross country teams have

won 9 district championships and the girls cross country team has qualified for the state meet 3 of the last 5 seasons under his direction.

Prior to Brownwood, Hood spent four seasons as the head track & field coach at Abilene Christian University. During his tenure, Hood led the Wildcat men’s program to three straight NCAA Division II outdoor team championships (2006-08), and directed the women’s program to the 2008 outdoor team title, the program’s first team championship since winning the 2000 indoor championship. Under his direction, the Wildcat men’s team won the Lone Star Conference team championship in each of his four seasons, while the women’s team won the LSC title from 2006-08.

In 2008, Hood was voted the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association Men’s Coach of the Year.

LeTourneau will use local high school track facilities for all practice and home competitions as they begin the process of raising funds for an on-campus facility of their own.