Breaking News
Fort Worth officer resigns from force after shooting of Atatiana Jefferson, faces criminal charges

Leonard returns to Colts’ practice following bye week

Sports

by: By MICHAEL MAROT

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard has completed his first full practice in nearly three weeks and is expected to play Sunday against Houston.

Leonard missed Indy’s previous two games with a concussion and used social media to announce last Wednesday he had been cleared through the concussion protocol. The Colts (3-2) had a bye last weekend.

His return gives the defense a major boost in helping the Colts try to corral Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a battle for the AFC South lead. Leonard posted a league-leading 163 tackles last season as a rookie and is fifth on the team with 18 tackles this season.

The Colts also expect starting safety Clayton Geathers to return from a concussion this weekend.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC