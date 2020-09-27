LeMahieu, Voit near milestones for Yankees in win over Miami

NEW YORK (AP)DJ LeMahieu moved into position to become the first player to earn undisputed batting titles in both leagues, Luke Voit hit his major league-leading 22nd homer and the New York Yankees rediscovered their power in a 11-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

LeMahieu posted his fourth four-hit game and three RBIs while raising his average to .359, passing Washington’s Juan Soto (.346) for the major league lead and opening a large margin over defending AL batting champion Tim Anderson (.328) of the Chicago White Sox.

LeMahieu won the 2016 NL batting title with a .348 average for Colorado. The only player to win batting titles in both leagues was Ed Delahanty.

Voit hit a three-run drive against Nick Vincent in a seven-run sixth inning that staked New York to a 10-3 lead. He moved three ahead of Jose Abreu of the White Sox for the big league lead in homers.

Yankees rookie Deivi Garcia (3-2) allowed four runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and a walk.

New York trailed 3-0 before Tyler Wade’s two-run homer in the fifth against Ryan Stanek, and Aaron Hicks had a two-run homer in the sixth against former Yankee Stephen Tarpley (2-2) for a 5-3 lead.

BREWERS 3, CARDINALS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Brandon Woodruff allowed two hits in eight innings and Milwaukee beat St. Louis to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Ryan Braun and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth.

Woodruff (3-5) retired 19 straight after pitching around leadoff hits in the first and second innings as Milwaukee (29-30) moved within a game of St. Louis (29-28). Both teams are among four NL clubs vying for two open postseason spots.

Woodruff struck out 10 and walked one as he beat the Cardinals for the second time this season. He threw a season-high 108 pitches, 73 for strikes.

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save in 15 tries.

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright (5-3) took the loss.

RAYS 4, PHILLIES 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Mike Zunino, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames had two-out, run-scoring singles in the fifth inning as AL East champion Tampa Bay damaged Philadelphia’s postseason hopes.

Andrew McCutchen had four hits and Bryce Harper had a run-scoring single for Philadelphia, which has lost six of seven. The Phillies started the day a game behind San Francisco for the second NL wild card. The Giants faced San Diego later Saturday.

Tampa Bay clinched the AL No. 1 seed about 30 minutes before game time, when Oakland lost 5-1 to Seattle in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Rays’ three-run fifth came against Zack Wheeler (4-2) and gave Tampa Bay a 4-2 lead.

Wheeler gave up four runs and seven hits over seven-plus innings.

Pete Fairbanks (6-3) earned the victory and Aaron Slegers went the final three innings and earned his second save.

PIRATES 8, INDIANS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland suffered a setback in its bid to host a first-round playoff series, losing 8-0 to Joe Musgrove and major league-worst Pittsburgh.

Musgrove (1-5) earned his first victory in a year, allowing three hits while striking out 10 in a season-high seven innings. The right-hander did not allow a run in his final two outings, striking out 21 over 13 frames.

Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes had five hits and Colin Moran drove in four runs for Pittsburgh.

The Indians, who had their six-game winning streak snapped, are hoping to finish second in the AL Central and fourth overall in the American League, which would allow them to host their entire best-of-three wild-card series.

Cleveland was shut out for the fifth time and did not push a runner past second base. Nick Tropeano and Dovydas Neverauskas finished off the five-hitter.

Right-hander Aaron Civale (4-6) gave up a career-high eight runs in four innings, including homers to Moran, Bryan Reynolds and Jose Osuna.

NATIONALS 4, METS 3, 1st game

NATIONALS 5, METS 3, 2nd game

WASHINGTON (AP) – New York was eliminated from playoff contention in a mistake-filled loss to Washington in the opener of a doubleheader, and not much changed in the nightcap as an error extended a big inning for Washington, which swept the twinbill.

Entering Saturday, the Mets (26-33) needed to win their three remaining games and receive help from multiple teams to sneak into the final wild-card spot in the expanded playoffs. Instead, New York is in danger of finishing tied with Washington (25-34) in the NL East cellar.

Trea Turner started off the Nationals’ decisive third inning of the second game with a homer to left field off Rick Porcello (1-7). Yadiel Hernandez and Kurt Suzuki drove in runs for before first baseman Alonso’s fielding error with two out opened the door for two unearned runs.

Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer, his team-leading 14th, off Anibal Sanchez (4-5) into the visitor’s bullpen in the fourth.

Todd Frazier had a run-scoring single in the sixth for New York, but reliever Wander Suero struck out two batters with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Daniel Hudson worked the seventh for his 10th save.

In the first game, New York couldn’t hold a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning and lost 4-3, ensuring it would miss the postseason for the fourth straight year.

Andrew Stevenson hit two homers – including one inside the park – for the Nationals, and Max Scherzer (5-4) worked six solid innings to finish with a winning record for the 11th consecutive season, tying the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw for the longest active streak in the majors.

Reliever Miguel Castro (2-2) took the loss in the first game. Will Harris worked the seventh for his first save.

MARINERS 5, ATHLETICS 1, 8 inn., 1st game

MARINERS 12, ATHLETICS 3, 2nd game

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – J.P. Crawford hit an RBI double in an eight-run third inning as Seattle completed a doubleheader sweep over AL West champion Oakland.

Robbie Grossman provided a pair of home runs in his first career multi-homer game for the A’s.

In the opener, Crawford hit a tying single in the sixth inning and a go-ahead single in the eighth inning for Seattle.

Kyle Seager homered in both games, and Tim Lopes connected in the second.

Seager hit a two-run drive in the eighth inning of the opener and a solo shot in the second game for the Mariners.

Grossman connected on solo drives in the first and fifth innings against right-hander Justin Dunn (3-1).

Tommy La Stella tripled to begin the sixth in Game 1, but the A’s couldn’t capitalize against former Oakland right-hander Kendall Graveman (1-3).

Liam Hendriks (3-1) pitched a perfect seventh before finding trouble in the eighth, when Ty France also singled home an insurance run for Seattle. France doubled in a run in the second game.

A’s right-hander Paul Blackburn (0-1) lost Game 2 in his season debut.

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Cavan Biggio broke up a no-hit bid with a solo home run in the sixth inning, Randal Grichuk added a three-run shot and Toronto beat Baltimore for its fourth straight win.

The Blue Jays need a victory in Sunday’s regular-season finale, and a Miami win over the Yankees in New York, to move up to second place in the AL East and the fifth seed in the league. If not, Toronto will drop to eighth, and a first-round playoff meeting with the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays.

Baltimore’s John Means (2-4) held the Blue Jays hitless until Biggio broke a scoreless tie with his eighth homer. Means struck out nine and walked one in six innings.

Chase Anderson (1-2) got the win, striking out the first four batters he faced in a two-inning relief stint. Anthony Bass picked up his seventh save in nine chances.

Austin Hays had three hits and Jose Iglesias had two doubles and drove in a run, but the Orioles lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

RANGERS 6, ASTROS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Jeff Mathis hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run and Leody Taveras followed with a solo shot, all in a five-run seventh inning, as Texas beat playoff-bound Houston.

Mathis homered to left center, his third of the season, against rookie Brandon Bielak (3-3) before Taveras hit his fourth off fellow rookie Andre Scrubb. Rougned Odor added a two-out RBI single.

Houston rested almost one-third of its regular position players and pulled starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. after four scoreless innings. Michael Brantley, Carlos Correa and Martin Maldonado were given Saturday off, and Yuli Gurriel left after two at-bats.

Jimmy Herget (1-0) earned his first major league win after allowing the Astros to tie the score 1-1 in the seventh when Jack Mayfield’s sacrifice fly to center scored Aledmys Diaz.

RED SOX 8, BRAVES 2

ATLANTA (AP) – Rookie right-hander Tanner Houck struck out 10 in another dominant performance, Christian Vazquez capped a big inning with a grand slam, and Boston routed Atlanta.

Giving the Red Sox reason to be hopeful after a dismal season, Houck (3-0) surrendered his first earned run in three big league starts but thoroughly stifled baseball’s most explosive offense.

Boston did all its scoring in an eight-run second capped by Vazquez’s second career grand slam.

The 24-year-old Houck surrendered only three hits, walked three and held the Braves scoreless until Dansby Swanson led off the fifth with his 10th homer.

Tucker Davidson (0-1) was making his big league debut for the Braves, who already locked up the NL East and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Wildness and a shaky defense doomed him in the second.

TIGERS 4, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Niko Goodrum and Austin Romine keyed a three-run first inning and Detroit edged Kansas City.

The Tigers got to Kansas City’s Carlos Hernandez (0-1) on Goodrum’s RBI single and Romine’s two-run double in the first. Hernandez allowed four runs, three earned, in 1 2/3 innings.

Adalberto Mondesi homered in the first for Kansas City and had an RBI double in the third.

Matthew Boyd (3-7) pitched six innings, allowing five hits and three runs.

The Tigers’ bullpen tossed three shutout innings. Bryan Garcia pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports