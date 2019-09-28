Bayern top in Bundeslga as Leipzig beaten, Dortmund held

BERLIN (AP)Saturday was a good day for Bayern Munich with chief rivals dropping points and star striker Robert Lewandowski setting a Bundesliga record with his 10th goal in six games.

Werder Bremen held Borussia Dortmund to a draw, and Schalke ended Leipzig’s unbeaten start to the season, allowing Bayern to move top with a 3-2 victory at bottom club Paderborn.

Lewandowski’s record-setting goal – no one else has scored as many goals in the first six games of a season – was enough for Bayern to edge a surprisingly difficult game.

Philippe Coutinho set up Serge Gnabry to open the scoring in the 15th minute and made it 2-0 himself in the 55th.

Paderborn did not give up and Kai Proger pulled one back in the 68th, only for Lewandowski to continue his scoring run 11 minutes later.

Jamilu Collins scored in the 84th to set up an exciting finale but Bayern held on to move top, a point ahead of Leipzig, Schalke, Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen.

DORTMUND FRUSTRATION

Dortmund was hoping to get over the disappointment of conceding a late equalizer against Eintracht Frankfurt but again had to be content with a point after Bremen grabbed a 2-2 draw.

Milot Rashica struck in the seventh minute after Bremen captain Davy Klaassen won the ball from Axel Witsel to set him up.

Mario Gotze answered two minutes later with a header from Lukasz Piszczek’s cross. Gotze, who won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, was making his first start of the season for Dortmund.

The home side pushed for more and Marco Reus finally broke through in the 41st when he headed in Thorgan Hazard’s cross.

But Dortmund’s intensity dropped in the second half and Marco Friedl equalized for Bremen in the 56th after Josh Sargent helped on a corner.

LEIPZIG BEATEN

Schalke claimed a 3-1 win at previously unbeaten Leipzig as David Wagner’s side stretched its winning run to four games since a 3-0 loss at home to Bayern.

Leipzig winger Marcel Sabitzer struck the crossbar for the hosts and Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel made a stunning double save to deny Emil Forsberg and Sabitzer before Salif Sane headed the visitors into a 29th-minute lead.

Amine Harit made it 2-0 with a penalty in the 43rd, awarded by referee Manuel Grafe after video consultation when the Schalke forward went down under Amadou Haidara’s challenge. Rabbi Matondo sealed the win in the 59th when he became only the third Welsh player to score in the league.

Forsberg pulled one back in the 84th but it was too little, too late for the home side.

Leverkusen won 3-0 at Augsburg, Gladbach beat Hoffenheim 3-0 away, and Wolfsburg held on for a 1-0 win at Mainz.

