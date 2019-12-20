Leicester City-Manchester City Preview

Despite it being before Boxing Day, Saturday’s match between top-three sides Leicester City and Manchester City at the Etihad could also serve as a de facto elimination contest to see who is left to try and challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title.

Both teams trail the rampaging Reds by double digits as the season draws near the halfway mark, but with Liverpool’s commitments to the Club World Cup this weekend, this match offers both the two-time champion Cityzens (11-2-4) and Foxes (12-3-2) the rare opportunity to make up ground on the unbeaten Merseysiders.

Leicester City slipped 10 points back of Liverpool following their 1-1 draw at home versus new boys Norwich City last weekend. Jamie Vardy’s goal-scoring run ended at eight matches, though he did contribute to the equaliser as his header was pushed into the net by Canaries keeper Tim Krul for a rightfully ruled own goal.

Vardy was otherwise snake-bit, having one second-half effort hit the woodwork and a second cleared off the line by a dogged and at times cynical Norwich City defence that had entered the match having shipped 34 goals.

The result left Leicester 10 points back of Liverpool, but they regrouped with a nervy win on penalties over Everton in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday at Goodison Park. Brendan Rodgers’ side jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals by James Maddison and Jonny Evans three minutes apart in the first half, only to be pegged back over the final 20 minutes.

Things looked further bleak when Maddison had his penalty stoned by Jordan Pickford, but Leicester were given a lifeline as both Cenk Tosun and Leighton Baines missed their 12-yard attempts. The Foxes then turned clinical, with Vardy sending his one-time England teammate the wrong direction to secure their first League Cup semifinal appearance since winning it in 2000.

“It would have been a crime if we didn’t get through because we were, I felt, the much better team. In the first half, we had good control in the game and scored two very good goals,” Rodgers told LCFC TV. “We had other opportunities and looked a threat. Defensively, apart from a header right at the very beginning, we were comfortable in the game. In the second half, we weren’t really in any danger, but I felt we waited on the game a little bit.”

Leicester City will finally play a home match in the Carabao Cup in the semifinals since their matchup with Aston Villa will be contested over two legs. All told, the Foxes are unbeaten in their last 11 (9-2-0) in all competitions, though Wednesday’s draw marked the first time they allowed more than one goal since a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool on Oct. 5.

Manchester City had fewer troubles in taking another step toward defending their Carabao Cup title, pulling away from League One side Oxford United 3-1 on the road Wednesday, though the scoreline did flatter the trophy holders to a degree. After a shock equaliser by Matty Taylor right after intermission, Raheem Sterling restored City’s lead five minutes later and capped his brace on 70 minutes.

Summer signing and fullback Joao Cancelo scored his first goal for the club in the first half as City progressed to a Manchester derby versus United on the other side of the bracket. Guardiola, though, knows work is to be done after the Yellows found space to take 18 shots – the most allowed by City in any match this term.

“I congratulate them because they were extraordinary,” Guardiola told The Times, comparing this win to last season’s 3-0 win in the third round. “We knew their quality, we controlled it much better. Last season we played with [Vincent] Kompany, Nicolás [Otamendi, David [Silva], today we had a younger side.”

Sterling raised his goal haul to 18 and has scored in back-to-back matches for the first time in nearly two months. Guardiola did rest centre back Nicolas Otamendi and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, while centre-forward Gabriel Jesus came off the bench for the final 28 minutes.

While City’s offence has purred – they have bulged the net 10 times in winning their last three matches overall – the defence is not the imposing force it was last term. Injuries and Kompany’s departure have been contributing factors, but the Cityzens have the chance to record back-to-back clean sheets for only the second time in league play following their 3-0 thrashing of Arsenal at the Emirates last weekend.

It is also expected that Guardiola’s top assistant Mikel Arteta will take over the Gunners, perhaps as soon as Friday. While Guardiola expected Arteta would eventually move on, he has not been thrilled with how Arsenal have gone about the process. Additionally, City are seeking a reported £2 million in compensation for Arteta’s departure to north London.

The 16 points dropped through 17 games already equals the amount from last season’s title-winning run in which City accrued 98 to hold off Liverpool by one.

The home team won both league matches last term after City saw off Leicester on penalties in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. Kompany’s absolute belter in the 70th minute separated the sides at the Etihad, with the Belgian’s goal from distance serving as one of the pivotal moments in City’s successful bid to repeat as Premier League champions.