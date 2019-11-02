Leicester City-Crystal Palace Preview

While it may look as an oddly placed marquee matchup of top-six sides, both Leicester City and Crystal Palace can add fuel to their ambitions of European play next season with a victory Sunday at Selhurst Park.

Leicester City (6-2-2) continue to purr under Brendan Rodgers, winning three on the trot in all competitions, and it can be argued they were one Marc Albrighton foul away at Anfield from being unbeaten in seven. The Foxes followed up their historic 9-0 thrashing of Southampton last weekend with a 3-1 triumph at League One side Burton Albion on Tuesday to claim a spot in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Youri Tielemans scored in the first 20 minutes before James Maddison salted away the win with a late third coming off the bench. Leicester City will face Everton at Goodison Park next month in the round of eight – hoping the third time is the charm in making a semifinal appearance for the first time since winning the League Cup in 2000.

Tielemans, who joined the Foxes in the January window last term, has contributed to a dynamic attack with five goals and two assists in 13 matches all competitions. The 22-year-old Belgium international is looking forward to getting the better of his compatriot Christian Benteke and one-time Anderlecht teammate Cheikou Kouyate at Selhurst Park.

“These are the games where you, let’s say, need to win in a season if you really want to compete with the biggest teams,” Tielemans told the club’s official website. “I know Christian, and I know Kouyaté as well. I played with him in my first professional season, so he was my mate in midfield. Afterwards, he went to West Ham and now he’s at Palace.

“Like in every game, I will try and give 100 per cent. When I play a game of football, I don’t look at the names who I’m playing against. I just play my game and think about me, our team and how we want to play. That’s how we want to play all the time.”

Jamie Vardy, who was not needed mid-week, has been in scintillating form with six goals in his last four matches after bagging a hat trick versus the Saints. The striker leads the Premier League with nine goals but has netted just once at Selhurst Park in five visits.

Rodgers reported the team is fully healthy save long-term injury absentee Matty James. While many have been quick to sing the praises of an offence in song, Rodgers singled out midfield shield Wilfred Ndidi – the bottom “1” in Leicester’s 4-1-4-1 set-up — as a catalyst to his club’s success.

“He is an incredible player. The offensive players get the credit but he does the dirty work,” Rodgers told Sky Sports. “He has this brain for the game, where he can smell danger and always finds himself there. The timing of his challenge is very good and he’s up there with the top players at winning the ball back.

“When you play a pressing game you need someone like Wilf. His passing is good too, he’s always smiling.”

Palace (4-3-3) could pip Arsenal for fifth with a victory depending on the weekend’s results and also potentially draw within two points of a top-four spot. Roy Hodgson’s side salvaged a critical road point last weekend, scrambling from two goals down at the Emirates for a 2-2 draw last Sunday.

The Eagles got a crucial reprieve late when VAR overturned what would have been a go-ahead goal by the Gunners. That was the second of two crucial decisions in Palace’s favour, with the first swinging the match after Wilfried Zaha had a yellow card for diving rescinded, and the penalty that came with the overturned decision resulted in a lifeline Luka Milivojevic grabbed with a penalty just after the half-hour.

“Referees make decisions on the spur of the moment. I’ve said it on the television, and I thought this was one of these situations where VAR showed its true merits,” Hodgson said post-match. “Luckily, the decision got overturned and I’m pretty certain Martin (Atkinson) is comfortable with that, because it means that his spur of the moment decision turned out to be the wrong one and I’m certain he’s man enough to accept that and be glad that it got overturned and the right decision was made.”

Jordan Ayew’s goal seven minutes after the restart proved to be the equaliser as Palace picked up their fourth point from as many matches against the “Big Six.” Leicester have matched that total in their four such contests while their only two defeats have come from that group.

Hodgson has to make one injury-forced change to his starting XI as Andros Townsend is not expected to play with a muscle strain suffered versus Arsenal, noting Friday, “He felt a muscle strain against Arsenal and hasn’t trained before today [Friday].

“He was desperate to see how it went but didn’t complete the session. We’ll see tomorrow of course but I’ll be surprised [if he is available].”

Palace have conceded just three goals in five matches at Selhurst Park in the early term, with two of them by two-time champions Manchester City.

The Eagles have also done the double over Leicester City two seasons running as part of a five-match unbeaten run in league play. A rare non-penalty goal from Milivojevic separated the sides in the corresponding fixture last season before Palace ran riot in the Midlands in a 4-1 rout in February – the final match Leicester City played before Rodgers was named manager.