Leicester City-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

It’s safe to say Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion have been two of the biggest success stories during the first-half of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

Sitting second in the table, Leicester eyes a fifth consecutive league victory when they visit a Brighton side that’s going for their fourth straight win at home on Saturday.

It’s not totally surprising that Liverpool own an eight-point lead atop the Premier League table. What is somewhat interesting is that Leicester (8-2-2) are the closest pursuer, along with Chelsea, to the Reds. The Foxes have thrived under manager Brendan Rodgers, which should have been expected considering his past success elsewhere on the touchline.

Leicester have been particularly brilliant of late, outscoring their opponents 15-1 and posting three consecutive clean sheets during the current four-game league winning streak. They posted their second straight 2-0 win, this time versus Arsenal on Nov. 9, right before the international break.

Jamie Vardy had a goal with an assist during that match and James Maddison scored the other for the Foxes. Vardy has totaled five of his team-leading 11 goals during a four-game league scoring streak for Leicester, who have won five in a row over all competitions and continue to take a business-like approach to their matches.

“We know every game in this league is going to be difficult and the opposition are going to set up differently every week,” midfielder Demarai Gray told Leicester’s official website. “We’re not a nice team to play against, we attack properly and defend properly.”

Leicester, looking to post four straight top-flight clean sheets for the first time since their 2015-16 Premier League championship season, are 3-1-0 against Brighton in the league. Vardy has a goal in three straight against the Seagulls.

However, Brighton (4-3-5) should not be considered a pushover for the Foxes. Graham Potter’s club currently sit 11th in the table, and though they lost 3-1 at Manchester United just before the recent break, are 3-0-1 at home since losing to Southampton on Aug. 24.

“We could’ve had some more points after performing well in a number of games so far this season, but we have to be quite pleased with what we’ve got already,” midfielder Pascal Gross told Brighton’s official website. “We weren’t great in our last match against Manchester United, but to go into (that) international break with 15 points already under out belts, gives us something very positive to build on.

“But, we know there’s a tough period (ahead), and we have to be ready for that.”

Injured contributors Bernardo and Jose Izquierdo, along with the suspended Lewis Dunk, will miss this contest for Brighton. Meanwhile, Jonny Evans appears to be the only Leicester member who is in doubt to feature this weekend.