Legacy’s Watts, Canton’s Nelson claim 1st ever East Texas high school all-star golf tournament

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Karl Kilgore wanted to give East Texas high school golfers an opportunity to play one more tournament in 2020 after their season was cut short this past spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the East Texas Junior Golf organization, he wound up creating the first ever East Texas high school all-star golf tournament.

15 of the top boys area golfers took part in the event along with 13 of the top female golfers in the Piney Woods.

It was held at Oak Hurst Golf Course in Bullard Monday, before wrapping it up at Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater Tuesday.

Canton grad Tristan Nelson fired a 68 final round Tuesday to claim the boys title at 3-under par for the tournament.

New Diana’s Logan Moore shot one-under Tuesday to finish second, while Lufkin’s took home third.

On the ladies side, Tyler Legacy grad Annaka Watts won the crown after shooting one-under par for the tournament.

Sulphur Springs’ Mariam Tran who led Watts by one stroke after day one, wound up second. Texas High’s Gracie Henard was third.

Watch the video to see the highlights.