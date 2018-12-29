Lee takes down Lindale in Wagstaff semis, Cumberland falls Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The tournament finals are set for Saturday after some exciting semifinal action Friday at the 65th annual Wagstaff Holiday Classic at Tyler Junior College.

In the Diamond Bracket semis Friday, Tyler Lee took down Lindale in a barn burner 61-50 as Devin Johnson led the Red Raiders with 16 points.

Lee will face Grand Prairie at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The Gophers defeated Cumberland Academy 53-36. Caleb Watts had 12 points to lead the Knights.

Thursday results

TK Gorman def. Brownsboro, 54-47

Brook Hill def. Arp, 55-37

Van def. Chapel Hill, 55-47

All Saints def. Athens, 80-73

Grand Prairie def. Legacy, 69-40

Cumberland def. Whitehouse, 39-29

Lee def. Jacksonville, 62-43

Lindale def. Burleson, 72-59

Friday Results

Classic Play - Brownsboro def. Arp, 46-35

Classic Play - Athens def. Chapel Hill, 84-78

Gold Bracket Semi's - Brook Hill def. Van, 62-38

Gold Bracket Semi's - All Saints def. TK Gorman, 64-62

Classic Play - Legacy def. Jacksonville, 66-53

Classic Play - Burleson def. Whitehouse, 69-61

Diamond Bracket Semi's - Grand Prairie def. Cumberland, 53-36

Diamond Bracket Semi's - Lee def. Lindale, 61-50



Saturday, Dec. 29th schedule

9:00 AM Game 17 Classic Play - Arp vs Van

10:30 AM Game 18 Classic Play - Brownsboro vs Chapel Hill

12:00 PM Game 19 Classic Play - Athens vs Bishop Gorman

1:30 PM Game 20 Classic Play - Burleson vs Legacy

3:00 PM Game 21 Classic Play - Cumberland vs Jacksonville

SESSION BREAK – Gym cleared between sessions

5:30 PM Game 22 Classic Play - Whitehouse vs Lindale

7:00 PM Game 23 Gold Bracket Final - All Saints vs Brook Hill

8:30 PM Game 24 Diamond Bracket Final - Tyler Lee vs Grand Prairie