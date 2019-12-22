Lee, Drame help carry St. Peter’s past LIU-Brooklyn 69-58

NEW YORK (AP)Matthew Lee had 13 points off the bench to lead St. Peter’s to a 69-58 win over Long Island-Brooklyn on Sunday.

Hassan Drame had 13 points and 17 rebounds for St. Peter’s (3-5). KC Ndefo added 7 points, eight rebounds and six blocks. Doug Edert and Daryl Banks III each scored nine.

Raiquan Clark had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Sharks (4-8). Ashtyn Bradley added 11 points. Ty Flowers had three blocks.

St. Peter’s matches up against Hampton on the road on Saturday. Long Island-Brooklyn faces Centenary (NJ) at home on Saturday.

