LEADING OFF: Blackmon hitting .500; Clevinger, Plesac halted

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger delivers in the first inning in a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

A look at what’s happening around the majors Wednesday:

BLISTERING BLACKMON

Charlie Blackmon raised his batting average to an amazing .500 with three more hits in Colorado’s 8-7 win over Arizona.

After starting out the year 0 for 9, Blackmon has hit in 15 straight games. He’s 34 for 68 through 17 games in the coronavirus-shortened 60-game season.

C YOU LATER

Cleveland is minus two of its top starting pitchers after putting Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac on the restricted list. The Indians made the moves after the right-handers broke team rules and Major League Baseball protocols by leaving their hotel in Chicago last weekend and risking exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

The Indians had implemented a code of conduct for players to follow on road trips, forbidding them from socializing outside of the team’s players and staff.

MLB permits teams to use the restricted list for players who are unavailable to play for non-baseball reasons. The players will be paid during their leave and be given service times. They can come off the list at any time.

SIDELINED SLUGGER

Yankees designated hitter/outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is expected to miss three to four weeks after being diagnosed with a grade 1 left hamstring strain.

Manager Aaron Boone says the team is still evaluating the 2017 NL MVP and the timeline could be adjusted.

CHECK HIM

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. is set to be examined in New York after being scratched from a game Tuesday night against the Yankees with a sore left wrist.

Atlanta pulled the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year from the lineup about 90 minutes before first pitch of a 9-6 loss. Braves manager Snitker said he wasn’t aware of Acuña’s injury until the 22-year-old complained of discomfort during batting practice. Snitker also isn’t certain how Acuña was injured, but thought maybe it was diving back into a base recently.

Teammate and best friend Ozzie Albies is already on the injured list with a sore right wrist. Snitker said he had no indication yet if Acuña’s injury was similar.

“I’m not concerned until after they check him out,” Snitker said. “We’ll see.”

AILING ARMS

Opening day starter Joe Musgrove has become the sixth Pittsburgh pitcher put on the injured list this season.

Musgrove (0-3, 6.75 ERA) is out with trouble in his right tricpes. The Pirates’ parade of sidelined pitchers includes starter Mitch Keller and relievers Nick Burdi, Clay Holmes, Michael Feliz and Kyle Crick. Not on the list is closer Keone Kela, who has yet to pitch this season after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Pirates began the shortened season with starters Jameson Taillon and Chris Archer already out due to injury.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports