Lawson’s career-high effort lifts Tulane past Southern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Pat Sullivan, the 1971 Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn who went on coach TCU and Samford, has died. He was 69.

Sullivan's family released a statement saying he ''died peacefully at home'' Sunday morning, surrounded by relatives. The former quarterback was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2003 and the statement said he ''fought a long and difficult battle as a result of his treatments.''