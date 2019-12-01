Lawson’s career-high effort lifts Tulane past Southern

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP)K.J. Lawson scored a career-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting and Tulane beat Southern 82-65 on Sunday.

Amel Kuljuhovic had 15 points for the Jaguars (3-5). Lamarcus Lee added 11 points.

Tulane (6-1) plays Southern Miss on the road on Wednesday. Southern faces Akron on the road next Sunday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories