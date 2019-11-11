Lawrence’s late 3 lifts Fresno State past Winthrop 77-74

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Mustafa Lawrence sank a 3-pointer with 1 second left and Fresno State turned back Winthrop 77-74 on Sunday.

Jarred Hyder had 26 points, hitting 5 of 7 from 3-point range, for the Bulldogs (1-1). Nate Grimes finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Lawrence added 13 points.

Russell Jones topped the Eagles (1-1) with 15 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Josh Ferguson added 12 points, while Chandler Vaudrin scored 10.

Winthrop led 64-58 after DJ Burns’ jumper with 4:51 left in the game. But Nate Grimes had a three-point play and Anthony Holland and Jarred Hyder hit 3-pointers to put the Bulldogs up 67-64 with 3:17 remaining. Hunter Hale’s 3-pointer with 5 seconds left pulled the Eagles even at 74.

Fresno State shot 48% from the floor, including 46% from distance. Winthrop misfired on 21 of 34 3-pointers and shot 44 percent overall.

