Lawmaker: Ohio State should do ‘right thing’ for abused men

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)The speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives says he wants Ohio State University to “do the right thing” for men who say they were sexually abused decades ago by a team doctor while school officials turned a blind eye.

Republican Speaker Larry Householder told reporters he would prefer to see the university resolve the matter without action in the Legislature, where a related proposal is pending.

About 300 men have brought federal lawsuits against Ohio State over its failure to stop now-deceased doctor Richard Strauss. Those lawsuits are in mediation toward a possible settlement.

The university apologized but has argued the legal claims are time-barred by law. Some accusers are advocating legislation that would create a window for them to sue under state law.

That proposal has stalled in a House committee.