Trout hits 300th homer, Angels rally to take 2 from Astros

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP)Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, Albert Pujols drove in three runs and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros to sweep Saturday’s doubleheader.

It was not a walk-off win for the Angels, though. They were the visiting team in the nightcap because it was a makeup of the Aug. 26 game in Houston that was postponed due to Tropical Storm Laura.

Mike Trout became the Angels’ home run leader in the first game with No. 300 of his career and Jo Adell celebrated with a game-winning, two-run single in the seventh to give Los Angeles a 10-9 win.

Rendon hitting homers to sink the Astros is nothing new. He had a three-run shot for Washington in Game 6 of last year’s World Series and then a solo drive in the deciding game to start the Nationals’ comeback.

Noe Ramirez (1-0) worked a scoreless sixth and Ty Buttrey earned his fifth save.

Los Angeles trailed 6-4 in the seventh. Justin Upton singled and Trout walked before Rendon connected off Humberto Castellanos (0-1).

George Springer hit two home runs and Josh Reddick also went deep for the Astros.

The Angels also trailed by two going into the seventh in the opener. Trout and Shohei Ohtani walked before Upton doubled to drive in Trout. One out later, Adell lined a two-run single off Enoli Paredes (1-2) for his first game-ending hit.

Trout hit career homer No. 300 in the third to pass Tim Salmon as the franchise leader. Trout also had a pair of doubles.

Adell and Upton also homered, and Felix Pena (3-0) got the win.

Kyle Tucker homered and drove in three runs for the Astros, who lost in walk-off fashion for the second straight game.

INDIANS 4, BREWERS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) – Milwaukee closer Josh Hader allowed his first hit of the season, and then gave up Cesar Hernandez’s game-winning single in the ninth inning.

Oscar Mercado, who scored on Hernandez’s liner through a five-man infield, led off the ninth with a double, ending Hader’s major league-record streak of 12 hitless appearances to start the season.

Hader (0-1) did not retire a batter, leaving him tied with Hal Newhouser and Brad Clontz for the record of 35 consecutive hitless at-bats to open a year.

Cleveland reliever Brad Hand (1-1) gave up a leadoff double to pinch hitter Tyrone Taylor and a single to Christian Yelich in the ninth, but struck out Ryan Braun to end the inning.

Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia homered for Milwaukee. Jose Ramirez connected for Cleveland.

ORIOLES 6, YANKEES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) – Yankees ace Gerrit Cole had a dominating start go awry during a nightmarish sixth inning against the Orioles, who got a slump-breaking homer from DJ Stewart.

Cole (4-3) lost a third straight start for the first time since July 30-Aug. 10, 2018, with Houston. Prior to this skid, the right-hander had reeled off 20 straight regular-season victories.

Stewart was 0 for 17 this season before leading off the sixth with a drive over the right-field wall. A throwing error by third baseman Thairo Estrada preceded two walks and a two-run single by Mountcastle, and Rio Ruiz capped the uprising with a two-run double.

Stewart also homered in the seventh, and Dillon Tate (1-0) earned his first major league victory.

REDS 6, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Eugenio Suarez hit three homers in a game for the first time in his career, driving in five runs and powering Cincinnati to the victory.

Suarez hit a three-run shot deep down the left-field line to cap a four-run third inning. He added solo homers in the sixth and eighth innings, giving him 12 this season – he hit 49 last year.

Tucker Barnhart also homered for the Reds, and Amir Garrett (1-0) ) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Trevor Williams (1-6), was tagged for three of the homers and lost his third straight decision. He allowed five runs in six innings.

ATHLETICS 8, PADRES 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Ramon Laureano homered to help Sean Manaea win his third straight start, and Oakland snapped a three-game losing streak.

Matt Olson hit a two-run triple and new addition Tommy La Stella had an RBI double for the A’s, pounded 7-0 on Friday night as they returned to the field following four postponed games because of Daniel Mengden’s positive coronavirus test.

Manaea (3-2) allowed one run and four hits over five innings.

Austin Nola homered and Eric Hosmer had a run-scoring groundout, but San Diego lacked the same potent offense of a night earlier when Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and drove in three runs.

Padres right-hander Chris Paddack (3-4) permitted four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

METS 5, PHILLIES 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Seth Lugo got the Mets’ rotation its first win in more than three weeks, and Phillies star Bryce Harper screamed in an umpire’s face after being ejected for arguing over a foul ball.

In his third start since moving out of the bullpen, Lugo (2-2) pitched five innings of one-run ball and tied a career high with eight strikeouts.

Andres Gimenez had two RBIs as New York snapped a six-game skid against Philadelphia.

Rhys Hoskins homered in the first inning, but the Phillies’ five-game winning streak ended as they lost for only the second time in 12 games. Rookie right-hander Spencer Howard (1-2) allowed three runs in four innings.

WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jose Abreu hit his 13th homer for Chicago in the first inning, and Yasmani Grandal added a two-run shot.

Abreu, who leads the majors with 40 RBIs in 40 games, extended his hitting streak to 19 games. His 425-foot, two-run shot pushed him past Baltimore’s Anthony Santander for the longest streak this season.

Chicago ace Lucas Giolito (4-2) allowed three runs in six-plus innings. Alex Colome worked the ninth for his ninth save.

The White Sox (25-15) improved to 8-1 against the Royals this season.

Kris Bubic (0-5) took the loss, allowing five runs, two earned, in seven innings.

CARDINALS 4, CUBS 2, GAME 1

CARDINALS 5, CUBS 1, GAME 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Tyler O’Neill and Paul DeJong homered, five St. Louis pitchers combined on a three-hitter and the Cardinals beat Chicago to sweep a doubleheader.

In the opener, Adam Wainwright (4-0) pitched into the seventh inning to lead the Cardinals.

St. Louis pulled within 2 1/2 games of the NL Central-leading Cubs.

Austin Gomber started the second game for the Cardinals and struck out five in 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Ryan Helsley (1-0) allowed one run in 1 1/3 innings. John Gant got four outs and Andrew Miller got the final three.

The Cardinals, batting last in the nightcap after an earlier postponement in St. Louis, jumped on top 3-0 in the second against Colin Rea (1-1). DeJong led off with a homer. Following a walk, O’Neill hit a two-run shot.

In the opener, Wainwright improved to 4-0 for the first time in his career and DeJong drove in two runs. Giovanny Gallegos got his third save.

Ian Happ homered twice for the Cubs, but the rest of the lineup came up empty. Albert Alzolay (0-1) walked five in 2 2/3 innings.

MARLINS 7, RAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Sandy Alcantara pitched six effective innings and Corey Dickerson homered, sending Miami to the victory.

The Marlins improved to 15-8 on the road. Miami had lost nine in a row to the Rays.

Blake Snell (3-1) allowed four earned runs in five innings for the Rays, who are 21-5 over their last 26 games. Michael Perez had three hits and three RBIs.

Miami left fielder Harold Ramirez, who was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list before the game, strained his left hamstring running out a fifth-inning grounder.

Alcantara (2-1) gave up one run and three hits. Brandon Kintzler got one out for his ninth save.

TWINS 4, TIGERS 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Miguel Sano led Minnesota’s rally against the Detroit bullpen with a home run and the tying single in the ninth inning, before Byron Buxton beat out an infield single for the game-winning RBI.

Sano – who homered in the seventh off Joe Jimenez – singled to drive in Josh Donaldson, who walked to start the ninth against Jose Cisnero (1-2). With two outs and two strikes, Buxton hit a slow grounder to shortstop Willi Castro. One of the fastest players in baseball, Buxton blazed down the first-base line and just beat Castro’s throw, before the Twins spilled out onto the field in celebration.

Jorge Alcala (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the Twins, who have won five straight games.

Victor Reyes homered for Detroit on Kenta Maeda’s second pitch, and Tarik Skubal stifled Minnesota over six innings.

GIANTS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Evan Longoria and Darin Ruf launched back-to-back home runs in the second inning, and the Giants spoiled Madison Bumgarner’s return to San Francisco by topping Arizona.

Bumgarner (0-4) came off the injured list to make his first start in nearly a month after recovering from a mid-back strain. The left-hander allowed two earned runs on three hits over four innings in his first appearance against his former team.

Bumgarner spent his first 11 seasons with the Giants, winning three championships and the 2014 World Series MVP. His 119 wins are third-most in San Francisco history and his 1,794 strikeouts rank second. He signed an $85 million, five-year contract with the Diamondbacks during the offseason.

Giants starter Trevor Cahill, who pitched for Arizona from 2012-14, only lasted 2 2/3 innings.

Longoria and Ruf connected for the Giants’ first set of consecutive homers this year. Joey Bart and Mauricio Dubon added consecutive RBI triples in the sixth.

Daulton Varsho hit his first career home run, sending a drive into McCovey Cove for the Diamondbacks.

Caleb Baragar (4-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Tony Watson, the eighth Giants pitcher, worked a perfect ninth for his first save since 2017.

ROCKIES 5, DODGERS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Nolan Arenado drove in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, pinch-hitter Josh Fuentes added a two-run double and Colorado snapped Los Angeles’ six-game winning streak.

Charlie Blackmon homered, doubled and scored two runs as Colorado won for just the second time in its last 19 games at Dodger Stadium. The Rockies had lost 24 of their last 28 meetings overall with their powerhouse NL West rivals before they rallied late against the Dodgers’ vaunted bullpen.

Mookie Betts had two hits for the major league-leading Dodgers (30-11), who lost for only the fourth time in 23 games. Los Angeles’ 11-game winning streak at Dodger Stadium, its longest since 2017, also ended.

The Rockies jumped all over Blake Treinen (3-2), who had allowed an earned run in just two of his 17 appearances this season. Raimel Tapia, Trevor Story and Arenado opened the ninth with consecutive singles to chase the right-hander. Fuente then connected for a bases-loaded double off Alex Wood.

Yency Almonte (2-0) pitched the eighth and Daniel Bard earned his fifth save for the Rockies, who had lost 17 of 24.

NATIONALS 10, BRAVES 4

ATLANTA (AP) – Victor Robles drove in the go-ahead run with his third hit, a bunt single in the sixth inning, and Brock Holt had four hits as Washington leaned on its bullpen to beat Atlanta.

The Braves led 4-3 before Washington scored twice in the sixth. Luis Garcia’s run-scoring single tied the game before Robles placed a bunt single between first baseman Freddie Freeman and reliever Tyler Matzek (3-3), driving in Holt from third with the go-ahead run.

Holt’s fourth hit was an RBI single in the ninth, when the Nationals scored five runs.

Kyle McGowin (1-0) had four strikeouts in 2 1/3 perfect innings to earn his first win. McGowin, Wander Suero, Sean Doolittle and Ryne Harper combined for 5 1/3 hitless innings.

After hitting three homers in Friday’s doubleheader split, Ronald Acuna Jr. made Braves history by leading off the first with a homer. The 22-year-old Acuna set the Braves record with 18 career leadoff homers. Felipe Alou had 17 for Atlanta from 1966-69.

Travis d’Arnaud and Adam Duvall also homered for the Braves. Max Fried allowed three runs in five innings.

RED SOX 9, BLUE JAYS 8

BOSTON (AP) – Xander Bogaerts hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and catcher Christian Vazquez manufactured the winning run with his legs, rallying Boston past Toronto.

Bogaerts’ leadoff shot against Anthony Bass (2-3) made it 8-all before Vazquez reached on a fielder’s choice with one out. Vazquez stole second and advanced to third on Caleb Joseph’s throwing error.

Yairo Munoz hit a dribbler to third, but Travis Shaw’s throw to the plate was off target and Vazquez slid in safely.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer, Rafael Devers homered and had three RBIs, and J.D. Martinez and Bobby Dalbec added solo shots for the Red Sox. Mike Kickham (1-0) struck out four in two scoreless innings.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, and Teoscar Hernandez had three hits including a solo homer.

MARINERS 5, RANGERS 3

SEATTLE (AP) – Jose Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning after twice leaving the bases loaded during Seattle’s victory over Texas.

It was 2-all in the eighth before the Mariners scored three times off reliever Jonathan Hernandez (5-1) before making an out. Evan White had a run-scoring single and Phillip Ervin added an RBI double in his first game for Seattle.

Shin-Soo Choo had a season-high four hits for Texas, including a ninth-inning homer. The Rangers have lost four in a row and six of seven.

Seattle starter Justus Sheffield allowed two runs over seven innings. He gave up a tying homer to Anderson Tejeda with two outs in the seventh.

Joey Gerber (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth and Yohan Ramirez worked the ninth for his second save.

