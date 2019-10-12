Late TDs lift Grambling over Alabama A&M 23-10

GRAMBLING, La. (AP)Jakarie Nichols gave Grambling the lead on a TD run with 2:11 left and Koby Foster secured the win with a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown with 52 seconds left as the Tigers beat Alabama A&M 23-10 on Saturday.

The Tigers (2-4, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) outrushed Alabama A&M 230-48 and outgained the Delta Devils 358-273 in total offense.

Keilon Elder led Grambling with 74 yards rushing and a TD run on nine carries. Nichols added 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Nichols capped a nine-play, 27-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run to make it 17-10. Alabama A&M (4-3, 1-2) drove to the Grambling 42 before De’Andre Hogues sacked and stripped Aqeel Glass and Foster recovered and returned it 46 yards for the score.

Glass finished 19 of 41 for 225 yards, a touchdown and an interception.