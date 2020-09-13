Late goal gives Real Betis win in its Spanish league opener

MADRID (AP)Substitute Cristian Tello scored four minutes into stoppage time to give Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis a 1-0 opening win at Alaves in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Tello entered the match late and scored the winner with a low left-footed shot from outside the area in Real Betis’ first official match under Chilean coach Pellegrini.

Veteran Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo also had a successful debut with Real Betis, keeping a clean sheet. Tello came through with the winner in the final minute of added time. Tello had come off the bench in the 82nd minute.

The game was originally scheduled to take place on Monday but was moved to the weekend after a scheduling dispute between the Spanish league and the Spanish soccer federation, which is against playing matches on Mondays and Fridays. Friday’s game between Granada and Athletic Bilbao also was moved to the weekend.

The league kicked off with three matches on Saturday. Defending champion Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Europa League champion Sevilla had their first-round matches postponed to give them more rest time after their participation in European competitions in August. Barcelona, Atletico and Sevilla also won’t play in the second round.

The season started without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic. Spain recently saw a surge in coronavirus cases and has recorded more than 29,700 confirmed deaths with COVID-19.

MASIP MISTAKE

Real Sociedad salvaged a 1-1 opening draw thanks to a mistake by Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Masip, who let a ball slip through after a simple free-kick into the area.

Roberto Lopez Alcaide was credited with the 60th-minute goal at the Jose Zorrila stadium in Valladolid. Michel Herrero had opened the scoring for the hosts in the 39th.

