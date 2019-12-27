Last-place Espanyol hires coach Fernández to end of season

MADRID (AP)Espanyol has hired coach Aberlardo Fernández to try to avoid relegation with the team currently last in the Spanish league.

Espanyol said Friday that Fernández has a contract until the end of the season.

He replaced Pablo Machín, who was fired after the team lost to second-to-last Leganés last weekend.

Espanyol has 10 points from 18 matches. It is five points from safety.

The 49-year-old Fernández recently helped Alavés escape relegation when it was in a similar position to Espanyol’s. He was with Alavés until the end of last season.

Fernández’s first training session in charge of Espanyol will be on Monday.

