Large FCS contingent to participate in College Gridiron Showcase

(STATS) – Nearly 70 FCS players are among the seniors who will participate in the sixth annual College Gridiron Showcase Jan. 3-8 at McNair Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

The participants include 16 who made the STATS FCS All-America Team, led by three first-teamers: Albany wide receiver Juwan Green, South Dakota State linebacker Christian Rozeboom and Elon cornerback Greg Liggs Jr.

The players are evaluated by pro scouts and receive coaching, mentoring and seminars for a potential step to the professional level, and are showcased in controlled drills.

The CGS says more than 470 of its former participants received NFL opportunities in its first five years.

Rosters can be accessed at https://cgsallstar.com.