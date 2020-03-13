LaPoynor reaches state title game but UIL tournament play suspended

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – The No. 1-ranked LaPoynor Flyers jumped out to 17-6 first quarter lead Thursday.

The Flyers would eventually lead by as many as 23 in the 1A state semifinal against tradition-rich Nazareth.

LaPoynor wound up with a 63-53 victory, advancing to the 1A state championship game against Slidell.

However, when that contest will be played is up in the air.

The UIL suspended play of the boys state basketball tournament following the conclusion of the 3A semifinals Thursday due to coronavirus concerns. The postponement is “until further notice.”

Senior guard Isaac Jackson led the Flyers with a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds. Junior guard Kam’ron Eldridge added 13 points.

LaPoynor is now 34-3 on the season as they hope to win their first state crown in 25 years, which would be the program’s sixth.

Watch the video to see the highlights and to hear from Flyers head coach Dean Nuckolls.