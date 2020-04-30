LaPoynor, Martin’s Mill, Shelbyville will receive state championship trophies, medals

KETK – The UIL has informed every school that was still standing when the state boys basketball tournament was suspended last month, and then ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that they will all receive state championship trophies and medals.

That includes three teams from our Piney Woods in LaPoynor, Martin’s Mill, and Shelbyville.

UIL officials were hopeful to resume the tournament in mid-May. But those plans were dashed when Governor Greg Abbott ordered all schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year.

The LaPoynor Flyers actually got to take the court in San Antonio on March 12. The Flyers beat Nazareth 63-53 in the 1A state semis to clinch a spot in the title game. They will now be co-champions with Slidell, the team they would have faced in the finals.

LaPoynor was the top ranked team in Class 1A since late December, and finished the season 34-3.

“I’m happy the kids finally get a little bit of closure. They get the recognition that they should get. Maybe not all the recognition they should get had we got to play in San Antonio, had we got to play the state championship game. We still feel very fortunate that we’re Co-Champions with Slidell. And we’re okay to accept that cuz you know these are very unforeseen circumstances. We understand that, you know, out of anybody’s control,” said Flyers head coach Dean Nuckolls.

In Class 2A, the Martin’s Mill Mustangs will share the crown with San Saba, Gruver, and Shelbyville as they had been set to play in the state semis on March 13, the day after the original postponement.

At 39-0, this number-one ranked Mustang squad was the only undefeated team left in the entire state of Texas. Martin’s Mill had beaten 14-ranked teams and three state tournament teams along the way.

Just like LaPoynor, their head coach Jake Bell is happy that his group will be recognized for its achievements.

“I don’t think a trophy or a medal can replace those memories on the court,” said Bell.

“But we have a lot of memories to look back on to replace this incident. So no our kids our warriors. They are very deserving. It’s not ideal, but this is not an ideal circumstance. I’m just glad that you know at some point you know we could look back and just appreciate everything they’ve done for our school and our community. To honor this team, honor these kids, years of hard work into this. So I’m just most proud of them.”

The Shelbyville Dragons, another one of the 2A co-state champions were on a 14-game winning streak dating back to January. The Dragons who had won the 2019 title, finish the year at 36-3.

Watch the video to see the story.