LaPoynor coach sees a “high ceiling” for 1A player of the year Isaac Jackson

LaRue, Texas (KETK) – We certainly had some dominant players here in East Texas this past high school basketball season.

But in Class 1A, there was one young man from LaPoynor who stood above the rest.

Recently the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches named Flyers senior guard Isaac Jackson as the 1A boys state player of the year.

Jackson averaged a double-double for the season at 25 points and 12 boards per game, leading LaPoynor to the state finals.

But Jackson has only been playing basketball since seventh grade, and just began playing on the perimeter his junior year.

Now signed to play at Panola College in Carthage next season, Flyers coach Dean Nuckolls believes Jackson is just beginning to scratch the surface on his potential. Yet, he calls him the best player he’s coached in his 14 years at LaPoynor.

“Where he’s come and where he’s going I think he has an extremely high ceiling. That fact that he hasn’t played basketball just his entire life. Panola being in probably the toughest junior college conference in the nation, have multiple (NCAA Division I) athletes at their school already that are gonna go D-One next year. Isaac being able to practice with those guys every single day, go against those guys just gonna make Isaac that much better,” said Nuckolls.

Shelbyville star senior guard Jay Buckley earned the 2A boys state player of the year award.

Buckley led the Dragons to the 2019 state title, and this past season he averaged 26.6 points a contest, and dished out 7.7 assists per game. He has signed to play at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens.

The TABC also named Bullard senior guard Erin Berry as the 4A girls individual three-point champion. She has signed to play at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.

The 39-0 Martin’s Mill boys won the team three-point title in Class 2A.