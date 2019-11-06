Lakers G Bradley sidelined by bruised right leg

CHICAGO (AP)Lakers guard Avery Bradley has been ruled out for Los Angeles’ game against Chicago because of a lower right leg contusion.

Bradley got hurt during Sunday’s 103-96 victory at San Antonio. He is averaging 10.7 points in six games in his first season with the Lakers.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope replaced Bradley in the starting lineup Tuesday night.

The Lakers also were without Rajon Rondo, who is coming back from a right calf injury. He has yet to play this season.

