Ladyjacks volleyball dominating the court with near-perfect record

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Hidden away in the Shelton Gym at SFA in Nacogdoches is a force to be reckoned with.

The Ladyjack volleyball team has been dominating their competition, 6-0 in conference play and 18-1 on the season, the Ladyjacks seem unstoppable.

“We pressed on the gas pedal and we kept the gas pedal down the whole time and that’s exactly what we wanted,” said Debbie Humphreys, SFA head volleyball coach.

To the players, especially the seniors, they wouldn’t want it any other way.

“Winning is of course the best part of it but we handle our business in practice, we handle our business whether we’re home or whether we’re away and it just feels awesome,” said Danae Daron, SFA volleyball senior.

“It means a lot especially because it’s my senior year and so it’s just fun to come out and play with an amazing group of girls,” said Corin Evans, SFA volleyball senior.

With 15 of their 18 wins on the road, the Ladyjacks have proven they have the mental toughness to take on teams in enemy territory.

“We’ve gotten that mindset where it doesn’t matter where we are, it’s our house and so wherever we go we’re going to win, we’re going to dominate and we’re going to play our game,” said Daron.

Despite a near-perfect record, to head coach Debbie Humphreys says there is always room for improvement.

“Winning is a by-product of us doing what’s really important which is improving playing at a high level because we won at UNO but I wasn’t thrilled,” said Coach Humphreys. “I was pleased with them but I wasn’t thrilled because we took our foot off the gas pedal and we didn’t go finish and continue playing at a high level the whole match. There’s some individual things I want to see us do, there’s some team things I want to see us do; and that’s what pleases us at the end of a match not just the outcome.”

“At the end of the day we have a goal to reach and right now we’re just trying to finish the conference, of course, undefeated, that’s the goal, and from there just keep on-going,” said Daron.

The secret to their success is really no secret at all.

“We have a coach that really just demands success and demands excellence from us and so we’re able to play at a high level because we practice it every day,” said Evans

With the support of not only the university but the entire town, this upcoming stretch of home games will be a welcome sight to the Ladyjacks

“I feel like we’ve been getting so much love and support and especially during our home games we have so many people coming in from different schools and churches and different places around Nacogdoches, I feel like we’ve got a lot of support right now,” said Daron. “The energy here, I don’t know if you’ve ever been here during our home games, it’s crazy. Our fans and everyone just pumps us up and makes everything so fun.”

The Ladyjacks will take on Nicholls on Thursday in the Shelton Gym, followed by Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.