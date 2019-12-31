Breaking News
LA Galaxy sign former Chicago midfielder Aleksandar Katai

CARSON, Calif. (AP)The LA Galaxy have signed former Chicago Fire midfielder Aleksandar Katai.

The Galaxy announced the latest addition Tuesday. They are using Targeted Allocation Money to sign the Serbian veteran.

The 28-year-old Katai spent the last two seasons in Chicago, scoring 18 goals in 62 appearances.

The Galaxy are expecting him to provide an offensive boost for a depleted lineup. The club lost top goal-scorers Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Uriel Antuna, and top playmaker Romain Alessandrini hasn’t re-signed.

Katai previously has played for Red Star Belgrade and for Alaves in La Liga.

