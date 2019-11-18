LA Galaxy extend Cristian Pavón’s loan through 2020

CARSON, Calif. (AP)The LA Galaxy have picked up their contract option to keep Argentine forward Cristian Pavon through the 2020 season.

The Galaxy announced the widely anticipated move Monday to retain the 23-year-old Pavon, who joined the club in August from Boca Juniors.

Pavon had three goals and eight assists in just 11 regular season games for the Galaxy under ex-Boca coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Pavon will now occupy a designated player spot with the Galaxy. They have a vacancy after Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his departure from the club last week.

Pavon will be a key element of the Galaxy’s attack with Ibrahimovic’s departure. The Galaxy are also seeking another striker, with European reports linking them to a pursuit of Paris St. Germain’s Edinson Cavani.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports