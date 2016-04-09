Kyle Keller introduced as new SFA basketball coach

By SFA Athletics

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – With a packed house in the Grand Ballroom at the Baker Pattillo Student Center that featured Stephen F. Austin administration, fans and a contingent of media looking on, Kyle Keller was introduced as the 12 th head coach in the history of the Lumberjacks men’s basketball program on Friday afternoon.

Watch the video to see KETK’s story and to hear from Keller.

Joined by his wife, Chaunsea, and his children, Kenzie and Kemper, Keller’s officially took the reins of the program on Monday, April 4, following Brad Underwood’s departure at the end of the ‘Jacks storybook 2015-16 season that feature the program’s second-ever appearance in the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

“I’d like to single out our Director of Athletics Robert Hill who did an excellent job in assembling a collection of outstanding coaches for us to visit with,” said SFA president Dr. Baker Pattillo. “When it was all said and done, we selected the right person in Kyle Keller .”

“We hurried and made a decision about our head coach as quickly as we could, but we did it in the right way because we wanted to make sure we brought the right person in to move this person forward,” stated Hill. “Kyle is a fantastic coach. He’s a player’s coach – they love to play for him – but Kyle is also an individual who can come in and galvanize this campus and community.”

Keller comes to Nacogdoches armed with 25 years of experience on coaching staffs from across the Big 12 and the SEC. Most recently, the Dallas, Texas, native was an assistant coach on Billy Kennedy’s Texas A&M staff for five seasons. A mastermind in the recruiting department, Keller was the driving force behind the Aggies top-ten ranked recruiting class in 2015-16 which boasted four of the top eight players in the state of Texas.

With those individuals, the Aggies advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in the 2016 NCAA Tournament, matching the program’s deepest run ever in one of the most-watched postseason events in the nation.

“I want to thank Dr. Pattillo and Mr. Hill for this special opportunity. Our family is so thrilled to be here,” Keller said. “This community cares deeply about SFA and about Lumberjacks basketball and that’s ultimately why my family and I wanted to be here. There are a lot of basketball programs around the nation, but when you have a town like this and alumni like SFA has, that’s what makes it special.