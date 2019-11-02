Kurt Busch, sponsor staying with Ganassi on multiyear deal

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)Kurt Busch and sponsor Monster Energy have agreed to a multiyear extension to stay with Chip Ganassi Racing.

The deal was announced Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway, after track president Eddie Gossage had presented the 41-year-old Busch a rocking chair that generally indicates retirement. That was part of a setup before the 41-year-old Busch and team owner Chip Ganassi revealed the extension to keep driving the No. 1 Chevrolet.

Busch and his sponsor had moved to Ganassi on a one-year deal last winter.

This was the 20th Cup season for Busch, the 2004 champion and a winner of 31 races. He won this season at Kentucky, the sixth year in a row that he got to victory lane.

