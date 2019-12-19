Kunkel scores 24 to lift Belmont over Kennesaw State 83-44

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Adam Kunkel had 24 points as Belmont rolled past Kennesaw State 83-44 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Scanlon had 12 points for Belmont (8-3), which earned its fourth straight win. Mitch Listau added 10 points and Michael Benkert had six rebounds.

Tyler Hooker had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Owls (1-10).

Belmont plays Alabama on Saturday. Kennesaw State matches up against Wofford at home on Sunday.

