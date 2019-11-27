Krutwig lifts Loyola-Chicago over Old Dominion 68-61

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP)Cameron Krutwig had 22 points and Tate Hall added 21 as Loyola-Chicago beat Old Dominion 68-61 in the Cayman Islands Classic on Wednesday.

Krutwig was 7 of 10 from the field, 8 of 8 at the free-throw line and he grabbed eight rebounds in being named to the all-tournament team. Hall made three 3-pointers and hit 8 of 10 free throws as the Ramblers (4-4) went 26 of 31 at the stripe compared to Old Dominion’s 11 attempts.

Hall scored 11 points in the first half and Krutwig had nine as Loyola led 30-21.

Malik Curry had 21 points for the Monarchs (3-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Joe Reece added 10 points.

