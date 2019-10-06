Kroos, Hector out of Germany games; Serdar called up

BERLIN (AP)Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos and Cologne defender Jonas Hector have been ruled out of Germany’s upcoming games against Argentina and Estonia, leading to a first call-up for Schalke midfielder Suat Serdar.

The German soccer federation said Sunday that Kroos is out with a left thigh injury and Hector withdrew with a neuromuscular injury.

The 22-year-old Serdar has scored three goals in five Bundesliga games for Schalke. He played for Germany at the Under-21 European Championship in June.

Germany plays Argentina in a friendly in Dortmund on Wednesday before its European Championship qualifying game in Tallinn, Estonia, four days later.

