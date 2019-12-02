Kostecka guides Loyola (MD) past Binghamton 77-65

BALTIMORE (AP)Andrew Kostecka finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Loyola-Maryland dominated the first half and breezed to a 77-65 victory over Binghamton on Sunday.

Kostecka made just 4 of 13 shots from the floor for the Greyhounds (4-4), but he hit 7 of 8 at the free-throw line. KaVaughn Scott finished with 14 points and six boards. Golden Dike came off the bench to score 12 on 5-of-7 shooting, while Came Spencer pitched in with 11 points and five assists.

Freshman George Tinsley paced the Bearcats (4-4) with a career-high 24 points, sinking 6 of 12 from 3-point range, and his 10 rebounds gave him his third double-double. Sam Sessoms added 17 points, while senior Pierre Sarr pulled down a career-best 15 rebounds.

Loyola buried half of its 56 shots overall, while the Bearcats shot 35%. Binghamton had a 16-3 advantage in second-chance points, while the Greyhounds had a 36-26 edge in points in the paint.

