Kostecka carries Loyola (Md.) over Chicago St. 98-85

CHICAGO (AP)Andrew Kostecka had 26 points as Loyola (Md.) defeated Chicago State 98-85 on Saturday.

Cam Spencer and Jaylin Andrews had 14 points apiece for the Greyhounds (1-1). Isaiah Hart had 7 points and a career-high 10 assists. Kostecka reached 26 points for the 13th times in his last 30 games.

Xavier Johnson had 19 points and six assists for the Cougars (1-1). Andrew Lewis added 14 points and six rebounds and Jace Colley had 11 points.

Loyola shot 60% in the first half to lead 53-37, powered by a 16-3 run.

