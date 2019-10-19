Korda takes 1-shot lead in Shanghai with 6-under 66

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SHANGHAI (AP)Jessica Korda shot a 6-under 66 in the third round, with eight birdies and two bogeys, to take a one-shot lead at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Saturday.

”I’ve been struggling a little bit with my swing, so I’ve been working on it every day. It’s slowly starting to kind of take its groove,” the 26-year-old American said. ”And then just making some putts.”

Korda, who has a 15-under total of 201, is making her first start since the Solheim Cup, where she went 3-0-1 last month in Scotland in the United States’ loss to Europe. She has three LPGA Tour victories in Asia.

Defending champion Danielle Kang is in second place after a 66 at Qizhong Garden in the first of four straight events in Asia. The American had bogeys on her first two holes to fall behind by four strokes, but played bogey-free golf the rest of the way, including six birdies and an eagle on the par-5 17th.

Second round leader Brooke Henderson (73) dropped back to third place. The 22-year-old Canadian, a two-time winner this season, fell behind early but recovered with an eagle on the par-4 10th. Henderson had a double bogey on the 18th to finish five strokes back.

Nasa Hataoka and Kristen Gillman are tied for fourth at 9 under, followed by Sei Young Kim and Angel Yin at 8 under.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC