Konig, Crutchfield lead No. 12 NC State women over Texas

Sports
HONOLULU (AP)Aislinn Konig scored 25 points, Kai Crutchfield added 23, and No. 12 N.C. State beat Texas 84-73 on the opening day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown Friday.

Texas cut the deficit to 56-50 with the opening basket of the fourth quarter, but N.C. State (6-0) responded with a 9-0 run powered by two 3-pointers from Konig.

Sug Sutton’s 3-pointer for the Longhorns (3-3) got the deficit back to 76-69 with 1:20 left. The Wolfpack made 8 of 10 free throws to secure the win.

Konig and Crutchfield each finished with four 3-pointers for N.C. State, which was 11 of 22 from the arc. Texas was 5 of 22 from 3-point range.

Sutton scored 23 points for the Longhorns. Joyner Holmes had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Celeste Taylor added 12 points.

