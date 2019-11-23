India on verge of series-clinching victory vs Bangladesh

KOLKATA, India (AP)India was on the verge of a series-clinching victory in the second test against Bangladesh after reducing the tourists to 152-6 at stumps on day two at Eden Gardens.

Bangladesh, which was out for 106 in its first innings, still trailed by 89 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim hitting a defiant 59 not out Saturday.

India captain Virat Kohli earlier top scored with 136 before declaring his team’s first innings at 347-9. Kohli reached his 27th test hundred in the first day-night test played in India and the first pink-ball test for either team.

Ishant Sharma finished the day with 4-39 for India, taking his match haul to nine wickets so far after 5-22 in the first innings.

At tea, Bangladesh had been reduced to 7-2 and the visitors quickly lost another two wickets.

Umesh Yadav (2-40) dismissed Mohammad Mithun (6) while Sharma removed opener Imrul Kayes (5). At 13-4, Rahim took over and put on 69 runs with Mahmudullah, who retired hurt on 39 with a groin injury.

Yadav removed Taijul Islam (11) off the last ball of the day.

India declared its first innings for a 241-run lead after going to lunch at 289-4 and resuming the day on 174-3.

Taijul Islam took a leaping catch at fine leg to dismiss Kohli off Ebadat Hossain (3-91). Overall, the Indian skipper faced 194 deliveries and hit 18 fours.

Al-Amin Hossain finished with 3-85 for Bangladesh.

India leads the two-match series 1-0.

—

