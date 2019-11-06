Kohl leads Abilene Christian past Arlington Baptist 90-39

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (AP)Kolton Kohl had a career-high 21 points as Abilene Christian routed Arlington Baptist 90-39 on Tuesday night.

Kohl shot 10 for 13 from the field.

Clay Gayman had 14 points for Abilene Christian (1-0). Coryon Mason added six rebounds.

Tra Mallard had nine rebounds for the Patriots.

Abilene Christian matches up against Drexel on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories

Community Calendar