Knights hope power play stays hot vs. Predators

The Vegas Golden Knights will attempt to win their third game in the span of just four days when they host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights swept their weekend back-to-back games in convincing fashion, cruising at home past the defending Pacific Division-champion Calgary Flames 6-2 on Saturday night, then downing the Kings 5-2 at Los Angeles on Sunday.

Paul Stastny scored three goals in the two wins and had two goals and two assists in the victory over the Kings. Vegas, which entered the contest just 3 of 17 on the power play, was a perfect 3-for-3 with the extra man against Los Angeles and also killed off all three penalties that it took.

“That was the difference in the game,” said Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant, who picked up his 250th NHL coaching victory. “The power play scored three goals and the PK (penalty kill) has been really good all year long.

“We’ve got some top players, and when they make plays like they did (Sunday night), then we’re going to have success.”

Stastny had two of the power play goals and helped set up Max Pacioretty, who also had two assists, on the other.

“I think two wins is probably more important,” said Stastny, when asked about his fourth career four-point game. “Our power play was clicking well (Sunday). We got some opportunities and we scored big goals when we needed it. And ‘Flower’ was unbelievable for us.”

Flower would be goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury who stopped 69 of the 73 shots he faced in the two games.

Las Vegas will be the second stop of a three-game western swing for Nashville, which opened the season by winning three of four games at home. The Predators will have had a two-day break since losing 7-4 to the Kings at Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Nashville fell behind 4-1 after two periods in that contest only to rally to tie it 4-4 on goals by Viktor Arvidsson, Matt Duchene and Colton Sissons in the first nine minutes of the third period. But the Kings scored three goals in the final minute, including the go-ahead score by Andy Iafallo with 59 seconds left, to win. Los Angeles added two empty-netters after that.

“They were better than us, plain and simple, for the first two periods, and we didn’t play well at all for some reason,” Predators defenseman Roman Josi told NHL.com. “We just came out flat, and if it wasn’t for (goaltender Juuse Saros, who had 31 saves), it could have been a lot worse. We battled back, but we can’t dig ourselves a hole like that through two periods.”

“We get the three (goals) and should be going to overtime,” Duchene said. “They get one at the end there and that was disappointing because I felt like we at least deserved one point. But it’s a good wake-up call for us early in the season.

“We’ve got to take the lessons from (Saturday night),” Duchene added. “That one stings because when we tied it, we at least believed we were going to OT, and we like our team in OT. It’s disappointing.”

The Predators conclude their road trip on Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes in Phoenix.

