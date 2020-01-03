Knight’s double-double sends William & Mary past Hofstra

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Nathan Knight recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds to lift William & Mary to an 88-61 win over Hofstra on Thursday night.

Andy Van Vliet had 18 points for William & Mary (10-5, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Conference). Luke Loewe added 12 points. Tyler Hamilton had six rebounds for the visitors.

William & Mary dominated the first half and led 45-23 at the break. The Pride’s 23 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Eli Pemberton had 15 points for the Pride (11-5, 2-1), whose five-game win streak came to end. Jalen Ray added 11 points. Isaac Kante had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

William & Mary matches up against Northeastern on the road on Saturday. Hofstra matches up against Elon at home on Saturday.

