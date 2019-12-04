Knight lifts William & Mary past Old Dominion 63-46

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Nathan Knight had 14 points and 10 rebounds as William & Mary defeated Old Dominion 63-46 on Tuesday night.

Andy Van Vliet had 13 points for William & Mary (6-3). Luke Loewe added 12 points and Bryce Barnes had 11 points for the hosts.

The Tribe led 26-22 at the break but dominated the second half 37-24 to coast to the victory. William & Mary shot 38% from the floor (20-53) while limiting the Monarchs to 18-of-63 shooting (29%). They were just 2 of 20 from beyond the arc.

Xavier Green had nine points for the Monarchs (3-6), who have now lost five consecutive games.

William & Mary plays Fairfield on the road on Sunday. Old Dominion takes on VCU on the road on Saturday.

