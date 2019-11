Knight lifts William & Mary over Morehead St. 95-84

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Nathan Knight scored 28 points with 12 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season, as William & Mary defeated Morehead State 95-84 on Tuesday night. Luke Loewe added a career-best 26 points on 8-for-9 shooting for the Tribe.

Andy Van Vliet had 13 points and nine rebounds for William & Mary (5-2). Quinn Blair added 12 points and Bryce Barnes 10.

Jordan Walker had 23 points and seven assists for the Eagles (4-3). Justin Thomas added 16 points. James Baker and LJ Bryan added 10 points each.

William & Mary matches up against Buffalo on the road on Saturday. Morehead State plays North Alabama on the road on Saturday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com